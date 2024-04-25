Online Bridal Showcase to host virtual bridal shows for major cities
Online Bridal Showcase kicks off virtual events for NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and DFW virtual bridal showcases.WOLFFORTH, TX, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each virtual bridal showcase will be held biannually at www.onlinebridalshowcase.com.
The showcase will be open 24 hours a day for 7 days for brides to browse all the vendors and ask them questions directly. There will be vendors from every aspect of planning the perfect wedding, from bridal shops to DJs to party venue ideas and more. It is free for participants and each participant to register is also entered into a drawing to win a set of crystal champagne flutes.
Brides, Grooms and Vendors can register by going to www.onlinebridalshowcase.com.
When you register this will get you entered to win the set of champagne flutes as well as access to the virtual bridal show during the scheduled week where you can ask questions and receive special offers. Each virtual event will include a week of special offers, discounts and one-stop shopping you will need to plan your perfect day.
The events are free to attend for brides and grooms and the public. For more information visit www.onlinebridalshowcase.com and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook!
