CAAV requests airlines to increase flights on domestic routes during April 30 - May 1 holidays

VIETNAM, April 24 - HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) on Wednesday sent a document asking Vietnamese airlines to consider supplementing the number of flights from Hà Nội and HCM City to localities on April 27, and from localities back to Hà Nội and HCM City on May 1.

This request was made to meet the demand for air transportation during the April 30 - May 1 holidays.

The booking rates on flights from Hà Nội and HCM City to localities had mostly reached over 75 per cent on the first day of the official holiday, April 27.

Some flights had booking rates of over 90 per cent to 100 per cent such as from Hà Nội to Huế, Quy Nhơn, Quảng Bình, Nha Trang, Tuy Hòa and Điện Biên, as well as from HCM City to Đà Lạt, Tuy Hòa, Phú Quốc and Điện Biên.

At the end of the holiday period, especially on May 1, the booking rates showed a significant increase on flights from localities to Hà Nội and HCM City, with an average also above 75 per cent.

Some flights had booking rates reaching or close to 100 per cent such as Huế - Hà Nội, Phú Quốc - Hà Nội, Điện Biên - Hà Nội, Đồng Hới - Hà Nội, Nha Trang - Hà Nội, Pleiku - HCM City, Phú Quốc - HCM City, Tuy Hòa - Hà Nội/HCM City and Quy Nhơn - Hà Nội/ HCM City. — VNS