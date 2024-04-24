Apprio To Support FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness Under $39M Contract

Company and Partners To Augment CDP’s Training for Preparedness, Protection, and Response

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions for healthcare, homeland security, and federal agencies, is among the recipients of a $39 million contract to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP).



Under the contract, Apprio and teaming partners will provide training support services at the CDP national training facility in Anniston, AL.

“FEMA supports the emergency needs of the entire country, and Apprio is honored to be part of the team to help FEMA to continue to operate mission-essential functions,” says Darryl Britt, Apprio’s president. “Our extensive relationship with FEMA spans 10 years, and our experienced personnel have supported and led teams in support of national preparedness and real-world emergencies to meet federal agency needs.”

This CDP contract was awarded under Potawatomi Training’s Human Capital and Training Solutions 8(a) Small Business vehicle (HCATS SB 8a). Teaming partners include AFC, AIM Consulting, and Potawatomi Training. Apprio will support transportation services, including coordinating and scheduling.

Apprio brings real-world experience in the field of emergency management, preparedness, and response. The company has supported the CDP for a decade with subject matter experts, strategic planning, specialized course development, training materials, administration assistance support, support services coordination, systems integration, and assessment and readiness support.

