Governor Abbott Announces Killeen Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, April 24 - April 24, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Killeen, and Visit Killeen will co-host an in-person and virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Wednesday, May 1.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Killeen, we will ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Killeen workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Killeen will join 59 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Killeen

Wednesday, May 1 at 6:00 PM

Killeen Civic & Conference Center

Yellow Rose Room

3601 South W.S Young Drive

Killeen, Texas 76542

To join virtually: bit.ly/TMOMFT_Killeen

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/2183950955303618/

Questions may be directed to: Janell J. Lewis Ford, Executive Director of Communications, City of Killeen, jjford@killeentexas.gov, 254-501-7751

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities