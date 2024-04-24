Điện Biên Phủ – victory of intense patriotism: Ambassador

VIETNAM, April 24 - BUENOS AIRES — The newspapers Resumen Latinoamericano of Argentina and El Popular of the Communist Party of Uruguay have published interviews with Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt, who said that Việt Nam’s Điện Biên Phủ Victory 70 years ago is a triumph of intense patriotism, unwavering willpower and resilience of Vietnamese people forged over thousands of years of history.

According to the Vietnamese diplomat, it is also a victory of the sound and creative resistance and military policies of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) led by President Hồ Chí Minh

In the interview published on the Resumen Latinoamericano on April 13, Ambassador Nguyệt asserted the important leadership role of the CPV and President Hồ Chí Minh in the people's resistance war, mobilising the national great unity, and upholding patriotism and revolutionary heroism to achieve the victory in the northern province of Điện Biên.

She noted that during the protracted and arduous resistance war, Vietnamese people received strong support and valuable assistance from other socialist nations, as well as the solidarity of oppressed peoples in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, especially the combat alliance of the three Indochinese countries and the struggle movement of progressive people in the world, including those in France, she said.

The diplomat highlighted the historical significance of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, stressing that the battle at Điện Biên Phủ represented the pinnacle of the resistance against French colonialism, laying the fundamental and decisive groundwork for the signing of the Geneva Accords on the cessation of hostilities in Việt Nam, opening up a new revolutionary phase, propelling North Việt Nam towards socialism and strengthening the support for the struggle to fully liberate the South and achieve national reunification.

The victory testified to the CPV's correct and creative strategy in the resistance war and demonstrated the strength and maturity of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA), which laid the foundation for the entire Party, people, and army to defeat the invading American imperialism, fully liberating the South and reunified the country.

According to the ambassador, the victory marked the end of French colonial domination in the three Indochinese countries and initiated the process of the collapse of old colonialism worldwide. This triumph awakened and inspired oppressed people worldwide to rise up in struggles for independence and freedom, compelling the French government to grant independence to many Asian and African countries. Việt Nam led the way and became a shining symbol in the national liberation movement, overthrowing the old colonialism, and opening a new chapter in human history, contributing to changing the global landscape.

In the interview published by El Popular on April 22, Ambassador Nguyệt said that following the victory at Điện Biên Phủ in 1954, the Vietnamese people continued to compose a brilliant epic in the Hồ Chí Minh era, achieving remarkable feats such as the Hà Nội – Điện Biên Phủ Victory in the air in 1972, and the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign in 1975.

The Vietnamese people continued their efforts to build socialism, firmly safeguarding independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, the diplomat said.

She said the Điện Biên Phủ Victory will forever be a pride and a source of immense strength, inspiring the Vietnamese people to strive for the successful implementation of the National Construction Platform in the transitional period to socialism and the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress toward realising the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation. — VNS