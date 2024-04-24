New Greenhouse Fabric, Claro, Introduced as ECP’S Breakthrough in Sustainable Greenhouse Fabric Technology

SARASOTA, Fla., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECP (Engineered Coated Products) Division of IPG (Intertape Polymer Group), a leading manufacturer of polyolefin products, proudly unveils Claro™ Greenhouse Fabrics, an innovative woven polyethylene fabric designed to revolutionize greenhouse farming. Claro is 100% PVC-free and sets a new standard for longevity, durability, performance, and environmental responsibility in the agricultural industry.







Engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern agriculture practices, Claro is woven from highly stabilized clear HDPE tapes and finished with LDPE coating. This unique construction offers a range of HDPE products with varying properties to suit different agricultural needs.

Key offerings include:

Claro GROW: A lightweight fabric membrane, providing high translucency, coupled with exceptional strength for excellent durability.

Claro GROW AFG: Featuring anti-fog properties to prevent condensation buildup on greenhouse covers, Claro GROW AFG offers excellent light transmission for optimized growing conditions.

Claro OPAQUE: Specifically designed as a light deprivation fabric, Claro OPAQUE eliminates star-lighting to provide a blackout fabric, supporting precise control over light exposure for crops.



Crafted with a commitment to sustainability, Claro GROW and Claro GROW AFG are also Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze— a globally recognized and trusted, science-based measure that leads industry transformation towards a safe, circular, and equitable future.

All Claro products come with a warranty of up to five years, ensuring peace of mind and long-term reliability for greenhouse farmers.

"We are thrilled to introduce Claro to the market, representing a significant leap forward in durable and sustainable greenhouse fabric technology," said Carey Ewanik, Senior Product Manager at ECP Division of IPG. "With Claro, we aim to empower farmers with long-lasting responsible solutions that not only enhance crop growth but also contribute to a more sustainable agricultural ecosystem."

For more information about Claro and its range of sustainable greenhouse fabric solutions, visit https://www.novashield.com/claro/.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

