FORMER LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE, MANNY GONEZ, ENDORSES JILLIAN BURGOS FOR CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT TWO

ENVIRONMENTALIST AND FORMER LA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE, MANNY GONEZ, ENDORSES JILLIAN BURGOS FOR CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT TWO AS THE “TRUE PROGRESSIVE” CANDIDATE
The Valley deserves someone who will put the community’s needs first. Jillian has been a tireless advocate for safer streets, a greener Los Angeles, and a healthier San Fernando Valley.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles City Council District Two candidate, Jillian Burgos, announced her campaign has been endorsed by Manny Gonez, former City Council candidate and Policy Director of TreePeople, Southern California’s leading environmental nonprofit.
— Manny Gonez, Policy Director, TreePeople
Gonez released the following statement: “The Valley deserves someone who will put the community’s needs first. Jillian has been a tireless advocate for safer streets, a greener Los Angeles, and a healthier San Fernando Valley. She has the on-the-ground experience a Councilmember needs to understand the issues we face, and a grasp of policy that only an experienced local representative could have. Leadership is about showing up, and Jillian Burgos shows up, every single time.”
The announcement arrives on the heels of Earth Day, as Angelenos renew their commitment to preserving and protecting the climate and environment for generations to come. Burgos has remained steadfast in her commitment to climate justice and believes taking care of the environment is paramount to our community’s health. She has pledged not to take money from corporations, corporate PACS, property developers, realtors, landlords, or police associations, in addition to signing the “No Fossil Fuel Money” pledge. Once elected, Burgos hopes to: expand much needed green spaces in new developments and parks across District Two, cap all harmful abandoned oil wells and establish jobs programs for workers, prioritize housing and urban living infrastructure development near transit hubs, improve energy efficiency for all homes, and expand water capture programs to send water into the San Fernando Aquifer, not our streets.
Like Jillian, Manny Gonez is an advocate for real change. As a nonprofit leader, he’s worked on solutions to improve people’s lives and build stronger and safer communities. Gonez believes in Burgos’ ability to clean up City Hall by fighting for increased transparency and holding politicians accountable for fraud, corruption, and abuse.
Earlier this year, Burgos captured 22.3% of the vote in the Council District Two primary race for an open seat in the San Fernando Valley, securing her spot on the November ballot. Burgos will face former state Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian. The seat is currently occupied by outgoing City Council President Paul Krekorian.
In a recent article, the Los Angeles Daily News highlighted her success as a progressive grassroots candidate with less money and resources than most of her competitors, stating, “Through February 28, Burgos had spent about $62,720 on her campaign. Former Assemblymember Nazarian, the top vote-getter at 37.2%, spent about 12 1⁄2 times that amount and benefited from more than $276,000 in spending by other groups who supported his candidacy.”
Burgos believes in the power of human connection and attributes her success to talking to voters face-to-face. She and her supporters are committed to knocking on as many doors as possible.
Learn more about Jillian Burgos’ vision for the San Fernando Valley at jillianforthevalley.com. To volunteer, visit jillianforthevalley.com/rsvp. To make a donation in support of her campaign, please visit secure.actblue.com/donate/jillianforthevalley.
