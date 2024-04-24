The Maryland Department of General Services Hosts Earth Day Event 

April 24, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services, in collaboration with the Maryland EV Ambassadors and Maryland Green Purchasing Committee, today hosted an Earth Day event for employees at the State Center complex in Baltimore. The event provided an opportunity for employees to learn more about the department’s role in procuring green products and services, in addition to department-led green initiatives that enable Maryland state government to leverage its purchasing power to reduce the state’s carbon and environmental footprint and promote public health.

“Earth Day is an annual event dedicated to demonstrating support for environmental protection, but to the department’s Office of Energy and Sustainability, every day is Earth Day,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The department is diligently working toward all green operations–from clean transportation, to clean energy, to environmentally preferable products and services procurement.”

The department’s Office of Energy and Sustainability leads the statewide approach for the planning and installation of EV infrastructure through the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. To date, the department’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program has installed 199 electric vehicle charging ports across 36 projects at state facilities. In addition, the program has 162 charging ports across 17 projects in the design and construction phase, with 128 charging ports across 12 projects in the procurement phase.

In 2023, the Maryland Green Purchasing Committee, chaired by the Department of General Services, documented a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in state operated buildings of 155,531 tons of CO2e, the equivalent of taking 31,424 passenger vehicles off the road for a year. And the department-led Maryland EV Ambassadors program brings together e-mobility users, champions, and enthusiasts across all levels and state agencies with the shared goal to enable knowledge sharing, improve the EV charging experience, and promote the benefits of transportation electrification.

During the event, employees had the opportunity to drive one of the state’s electric fleet vehicles and learn about vehicle charging to better prepare them for a state fleet that is moving quickly to an all-electric model. Green product and service vendors, other state agencies and local organizations were also present,, including Acme Paper and Supply Company, AJ Stationers Inc., BGE, Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, Blink, Cintas, Fastenal, Ford Pro and Apple Ford, Grainger, Jay’s Watermelonade, Kona Ice of Catonsville, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Department of Transportation, Republic Services, Rudolph Office & Computer Supply, Seaboard Asphalt, and Spin.

To learn more about the department’s EVIP program and EV Ambassadors, please visit: https://dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/ElectricVehicle/index.aspx

