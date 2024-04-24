Skylar Capital Management, LP announces the Appointment of Stephen Forman as COO of Skylar Clearing, LLC
This appointment follows last year’s appointment of executive team members Mrs. Deonne Cunningham Nauls and Mr. Miller Crosswell.HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Stephen Forman will lead and direct operations and activities for Skylar Clearing, LLC (“Skylar Clearing”). He will liaise with exchanges and banks, manage day-to-day self-clearing operations for Skylar Capital Energy Global Master Fund LP, and oversee regulatory and compliance matters for the clearing firm.
Mr. Forman, a seasoned professional in clearing futures (and options on futures) contracts, brings a wealth of experience to Skylar Clearing. Over the past several decades, he has held pivotal senior management roles at major FCMs (Future Commission Merchants). Stephen’s expertise extends beyond clearing, encompassing client onboarding, agency sales support, recruitment, product development, and the establishment of trading back, middle, and front office processes. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Logista Clearing Corporation LLC & Chief Compliance Officer of Logista Advisors LLC, where he led the self-clearing operations as well as both firm's compliance operations.
Mr. Forman's addition to Skylar Clearing follows last year’s appointment of two senior executives at Skylar Capital Management, LP (“Skylar”). Mrs. Deonne Cunningham Nauls joined Skylar in July 2023 as the firm’s General Counsel, and Mr. Miller Crosswell joined in November 2023 as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer.
Mrs. Cunningham Nauls serves as the General Counsel for Skylar and the General Partner. She took over the role of Catherine Elkins, who transitioned to focus solely as the General Counsel of Small Ventures USA, the family office of Bill Perkins, the founder of Skylar. Mrs. Cunningham Nauls' focus is on the firm’s legal, trading, and compliance matters. Before joining Skylar, Mrs. Cunningham Nauls was the first General Counsel for GlidePath Power Solutions, LLC, a private equity-backed independent power producer. Mrs. Cunningham Nauls has also served as Associate General Counsel for Symmetry Energy Solutions LLC, and held in-house counsel positions at Direct Energy, Noble Energy, Repsol Services, Iberdrola Energy Services, and the North American Energy Standards Board ("NAESB"). She graduated from the University of Houston with a B.A. in Political Science, with a Minor in Spanish, and received her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Houston Law Center. She is a member of the Texas Bar.
Mr. Crosswell is the Chief Financial Officer of Skylar. He took over the role previously held by Ms. Kayla Bruzzese, who transitioned to focus solely as the Chief Financial Officer of Small Ventures USA. Mr. Crosswell oversees the company's financial operations, back office, and operational functions. Before joining Skylar, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Goldfinch Capital Advisors, LLC, where he managed operations, capital raising, compliance, accounting, and risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government with a minor in Business from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration degree from Rice University.
About Skylar Capital Management
Skylar Capital Management LP is an investment management firm headquartered in Houston, TX, with an office in London. We focus on the natural gas and power markets and aim to generate outsized non-correlating returns for our investors.
To invest in Skylar’s strategy, an investor must be a qualified purchaser, as defined in the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, a person or entity with more than $5 million in investments.
