CBH Homes Announces Grand Opening of Thunderbolt Landing: A New Community in Mountain Home, Idaho

Boise, Idaho, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, a leading real estate developer, is excited to announce the grand opening of Thunderbolt Landing, a new community in the heart of Mountain Home, Idaho. Only 45 minutes from Boise, located off of 10th street, Thunderbolt is minutes from I-84 and Legacy Park, offering easy access to amenities and activities.

Buyers will find professionally designed, move-in ready homes, starting in the mid $300,000’s with home square footages ranging from 1,447 to 2,636.

Mountain Home offers scenic views and many outdoor amenities including Bruneau Sand Dunes, CJ Strike Reservoir and more. You’ll find large-city conveniences concentrated in a small-town, friendly atmosphere. Visit the museum, mural art-walk, variety of restaurants, boutique shops, wineries, and breweries.

“We’re excited to bring a new community to Mountain Home,” said Christine Comstock, CBH Homes Sales Development Coach/Managing Associate Broker. “It’s an amazing place for those in the military sphere or simply looking for that little city feel with close access to Boise and larger city amenities!”

To celebrate, CBH Homes cordially invites the community to join them for the grand opening event on Thursday, April 25th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with the official ribbon cutting to be held at 12:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy activities, free lunch, and giveaways, plus learn about the homes and community firsthand.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm *Ribbon cutting at 12:00 pm

Location: 943 E 18th N Street, Mountain Home, Idaho

Food: Main Street Dos

The grand opening event will provide prospective homebuyers, Realtors and the community with an exclusive glimpse into the exceptional lifestyle that Thunderbolt Landing offers. For more information about Thunderbolt Landing and to RSVP for the grand opening event, please visit CBH Homes website.

Contact:

Ronda Conger

Vice President, CBH Homes

208-288-5560

rondac@cbhhomes.com

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #48 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923







