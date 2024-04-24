News Release – Department of Health reopens Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai in Waikoloa

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Department of Health reopens

Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai in Waikoloa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 23, 2024 24-051

Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch allowed Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai to reopen, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on April 23, 2024.

The food establishment is located at 69-1029 Nawahine Place in Waikoloa and is operated by Castle Resorts & Hotels Inc.

DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products and gnawed food storage containers;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Seal any cracks, crevices, and holes to prevent vector entry into facility;

Increase professional pest control operator treatments 2-3 times per week until rodent issue has been abated;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites.

During the follow-up inspection, DOH determined that all of the violations have been resolved.

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

