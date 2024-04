April 24, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission has announced it will hold its spring tour in Talbot and Caroline Counties on Wednesday, May 8th. The tour agenda is as follows:

Agenda:

Tilghman Island Seafood, Tilghman

Talbot Conservation Center, Easton

Hutchison Brothers Farms, Cordova

Honeybee Flower Farm, Cordova

Wye Nursery, Denton

Oakland View Farms, Oakland

For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

# # #