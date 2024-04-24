Cal Poly Humboldt University Singers and the Humboldt Chorale Performing April 28th

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theater:

The Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theater presents University Singers and Humboldt Chorale, led by choral director Rachel Samet, in two live concerts on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. and Friday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m. The concert, called “Journey Home,” includes a range of compositions from across cultures and musical eras, and expresses a wide variety of perspectives on the idea of “home.” “Home can be something literal, as a geographic location, or it can be an emotional expression, such as where you feel comfortable or feel like you are part of a community. We are so excited to present various expressions of the idea of “home” in this concert.” Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and Free for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

The Humboldt Chorale will start off the program with the rousing There’s Gonna Be a Homecomin’ by Minneapolis-based composer Kyle Pederson, which celebrates the power of finding one’s home in community. They will continue with English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams’ haunting The Turtle Dove, which tells the story of two lovers who must be apart as one travels far from home. How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place from Johannes Brahms’ A German Requiem, is a favorite of the singers for its soaring lines and gorgeous harmonies. Abbie Betinis’ Journey Home explores the feelings of immigrants who find a new home in the United States. The Road Home by American composer Stephen Paulus has become a new classic in choral repertoire with its emotional yet simple setting of a shape-note tune. The singers have a bit of fun with a unique a cappella setting of Yellow Submarine. The set closes with Harriet Tubman, a piece by Rollo Dilworth, who brilliantly sets the poetry of celebrated children’s author and poet, Eloise Greenfield, and captures the dramatic story of Tubman’s life.

University Singers will start their half of the program with TaReKiTa by emerging Indian-American composer Reena Esmail. TaReKiTa combines classical Indian and Western musical elements to make a fast and exciting opening number. The expressive Earth Song by Frank Ticheli inspires hope and peace in a beautiful yet simple way. Seventeenth-century German composer and “father of German music” Heinrich Schütz’s Die mit tränen säen, is highly dramatic with its significant contrasts in texture, starting introspectively and ending with enthusiasm and in favor of hope. Mi Lugar, with poetry by Cal Poly Humboldt student Jacob Garcia and music by Carlos Cordero, was the result of a special collaboration between the music department and Toyon, the university’s multilingual literary journal. B.E. Boykin’s Stardust is a stirring call to justice for people of color who are taken before their time. Shawn Kirchner’s setting of the beloved American folk hymn, Angel Band, is sure to move the audience with its soaring descants and rich harmonic textures. Beloved American composer Alice Parker’s arrangement of Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal is a lively and an uplifting end to the set.

Date and Time: Sunday, April 28th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. and Friday, May 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price: $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child, FREE Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]