Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,367 in the last 365 days.

UK Artist Shyfrin Alliance Releases New Single "Whiskey Blues" in the USA

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning businessman and scientist Eduard Shyfrin is making his mark in the music industry with the release of his U.S. debut single, "Whiskey Blues". The song is, modern blues-rock classic and is set to be release in the USA on April 26th.

"Whiskey Blues" is a thrilling mélange of Hammond organ, gospel-blues chorus, blues guitar licks, and Eduard's distinctive and authoritative bass voice, his style is reminiscent of blues greats such as Muddy Waters and Stevie ray Von. The driving rhythm of the song will have listeners tapping their feet and singing along in no time. The single is a testament to Eduard's musical talent and passion for the blues genre.

Eduard Shyfrin, also known as Shyfrin Alliance, is a multi-talented artist who has achieved success in various fields. He is a renowned businessman and scientist, with numerous accolades to his name. However, music has always been his true passion, and he is now ready to share it with the world through his debut single.

"Whiskey Blues" is a life-affirming song that showcases Eduard's love for the blues and his ability to create a modern twist on a classic genre. The single has already received positive reviews from music critics and is expected to be a hit among listeners in the USA. Fans of blues-rock music are in for a treat with this release.

Eduard Shyfrin's "Whiskey Blues" is a must-listen for all music lovers. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 26th. Stay tuned for more updates on Shyfrin Alliance and upcoming music releases. For more information, please visit their website or follow-on social media.

To hear the song for your review visit: https://soundcloud.com/shyfrin-alliance/whiskey-blues?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

U.S. Marketing and Promotion is handled by the Chicago based KES Music Network, LLC.
For Interviews or more information contact: info@kesnetwork.com Lori Johnson

Contact:
Eduard Shyfrin
info@shyfrinalliance.com
www.shyfrinalliance.com

Lori Johnson
KES Network LLC
+1 312-321-6256
email us here

You just read:

UK Artist Shyfrin Alliance Releases New Single "Whiskey Blues" in the USA

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more