UK Artist Shyfrin Alliance Releases New Single "Whiskey Blues" in the USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning businessman and scientist Eduard Shyfrin is making his mark in the music industry with the release of his U.S. debut single, "Whiskey Blues". The song is, modern blues-rock classic and is set to be release in the USA on April 26th.
"Whiskey Blues" is a thrilling mélange of Hammond organ, gospel-blues chorus, blues guitar licks, and Eduard's distinctive and authoritative bass voice, his style is reminiscent of blues greats such as Muddy Waters and Stevie ray Von. The driving rhythm of the song will have listeners tapping their feet and singing along in no time. The single is a testament to Eduard's musical talent and passion for the blues genre.
Eduard Shyfrin, also known as Shyfrin Alliance, is a multi-talented artist who has achieved success in various fields. He is a renowned businessman and scientist, with numerous accolades to his name. However, music has always been his true passion, and he is now ready to share it with the world through his debut single.
"Whiskey Blues" is a life-affirming song that showcases Eduard's love for the blues and his ability to create a modern twist on a classic genre. The single has already received positive reviews from music critics and is expected to be a hit among listeners in the USA. Fans of blues-rock music are in for a treat with this release.
Eduard Shyfrin's "Whiskey Blues" is a must-listen for all music lovers. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms on April 26th. Stay tuned for more updates on Shyfrin Alliance and upcoming music releases. For more information, please visit their website or follow-on social media.
To hear the song for your review visit: https://soundcloud.com/shyfrin-alliance/whiskey-blues?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
U.S. Marketing and Promotion is handled by the Chicago based KES Music Network, LLC.
For Interviews or more information contact: info@kesnetwork.com Lori Johnson
Contact:
Eduard Shyfrin
info@shyfrinalliance.com
www.shyfrinalliance.com
Lori Johnson
