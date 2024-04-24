Advantary Launches ESG Practice to Guide Clients on Regulatory Compliance and Impact Investments
Environmental, Social, and Governance Practice Will Assist Advantary Clients with US and European Regulatory Frameworks and Impact InvestmentsSAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantary Launches ESG Practice to Guide Clients on Regulatory Compliance and Impact Investments
Advantary, LLC proudly announces the launch of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practice, aimed at assisting Advantary Services Group clients in navigating US and European regulatory reporting requirements. This new initiative will also analyze our limited partner investor base and identify impact investment opportunities within Advantary Capital Partners' growing portfolio.
The ESG Practice will be led by Advantary’s two newest Partners Raj Daniels and David Cary. With Raj’s experience in CleanTech and ESG sectors, and David's knowledge of wealth management and capital markets, this practice brings extensive insights to Advantary's suite of services. Advantary's team now comprises over 20 Partners and Operating Partners.
"We're privileged to welcome Raj and David to Advantary," said Stephen Kuhn, Managing Partner at Advantary. "Their expertise in ESG and impact investing aligns perfectly with our mission to integrate sustainability into both Advantary Service Group’s client services and portfolio companies."
The need for ESG and impact investing is rapidly increasing as regulatory requirements evolve, driving businesses of all sizes to prioritize sustainability.
According to Raj Daniels, “Due to new regulations, businesses of any size that are hoping to transact within the broader business ecosystem must consider ESG as a strategic priority, from the board, to the executive team, to the rest of the company. From business leaders and fiduciaries, to shareholders and stakeholders alike, now is the time to get ahead of future regulations and your competition by designing and executing a Sustainability Plan and implementing practices to both reduce their environmental footprint as well as attract investors, retain talent, and boost customer loyalty.”
David Cary added, “I have known Stephen Kuhn and Advantary for many years, and have seen how they assemble incredibly competent teams. I am thrilled to now be a part of those teams. If your company’s mission is properly aligned with a cause, you have access to a wider variety of capital, and thus, more capital. We can help with that.”
Impact investing offers a broad range of return opportunities, from purely philanthropic to market risk-adjusted returns. Nonprofit foundations now create sustainable solutions with sustainable funding, while corporations integrate social responsibility into their operations. Family offices and charitable foundations have diverse opportunities to participate, leading to confusion about where to start. Advantary's ESG practice aims to demystify impact investing, offering guidance to businesses, PE/VC portfolio companies, and family offices seeking to align their investments with their missions and goals.
Companies and investors seeking guidance on ESG and impact investing are encouraged to contact Raj Daniels (raj.daniels@advantary.co) and David Cary (david.cary@advantary.co).
About Advantary, LLC
Advantary, LLC is an investment and advisory services firm with two divisions. Advantary Capital Partners™ (ACP) focuses on providing substantial returns to impact-focused investors using a stage-agnostic and sector-agnostic investment strategy. Advantary Services Group™ (ASG) provides our clients with deep operational expertise focused on profitable and sustainable growth. Together they provide a strong foundation for smart capital intelligently invested.
Angela Olmanson
Advantary
+1 415-320-1450
angela.olmanson@advantary.co