The Maryland Outdoor Learning Partnership and Maryland Department of Agriculture: Bringing Ag Education to Maryland Students 

April 24, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 24, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced their agency as one of the state agencies in the Maryland Outdoor Learning Partnership. Created via an executive order signed by Governor Wes Moore on April 22, the partnership includes state agencies, education and non-profits who will be tasked with developing and implementing activities and programs that will give Maryland students access to the outdoors.

Experiences will be educational and will focus on the environment, climate and the natural world. From growing vegetables on school grounds to taking a field trip to a farm or riding horses, agriculture offers plenty of outdoor education opportunities.

“Agriculture plays such an important role in educating students about how to preserve and protect our environment,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Farmers and ag partners have been serving as stewards of our land and are dedicated to protecting our environment to ensure future generations can enjoy our state’s natural resources.”

Previously known as Project Green Classrooms, the Outdoor Learning Partnership will work towards developing Maryland students as environmental caretakers by providing structured, outdoor educational opportunities where they can learn how to access, conserve, and restore the state’s natural resources. The partnership will also recommend ways for school systems to lessen the impacts their buildings and grounds have on local waterways and the environment, such as by reforesting unused land or developing renewable energy sources.

For more information about the Maryland Outdoor Learning Partnership, please visit https://bit.ly/3W6JeD7.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept