Fifth European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Association of the European Self-Medication Industry (AESGP) bilateral meeting, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 29 April 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 29 April 2024, 12:00 (CEST)

This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Association of the European Self-Medication Industry (AESGP) is being organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as Medicinal Product and Medical Device combinations, electronic Patient Leaflet, reflections on referral procedures recent and past experiences for “well-established substances”and/or listening to  AESGP Positions on One Substance One Assessment (OSOA) and the new Variation Regulation.

