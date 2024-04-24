Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Spedra, avanafil, Date of authorisation: 21/06/2013, Date of refusal: 26/04/2013, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

Spedra has been studied in three main studies involving over 3,400 men with erectile dysfunction. The first study involved men from the general population, but because certain conditions associated with erectile dysfunction might affect response to treatment the second study looked mainly at men who had erectile dysfunction and diabetes, and the third was in men who had erectile dysfunction after surgery on the prostate gland. In these studies, which lasted for 12 weeks, different doses of Spedra taken approximately 30 minutes before sexual activity were compared with placebo (a dummy tablet). The main measures of effectiveness in all three studies were the percentage of erections that lasted long enough for successful intercourse, the percentage of successful vaginal penetrations, and the change in an assessment score for erectile function.

Spedra was more effective than placebo in all studies. The results of the first study showed that Spedra taken approximately 30 minutes before sexual activity at a dose of 100 or 200 mg increased the percentage of successful attempts at intercourse from about 13% before treatment to about 57%, whereas placebo only increased it to 27%. The medicine also produced about 20% more successful vaginal penetrations than placebo. The improvement in assessment score was about 5 to 7 points more than with placebo.

An additional study involving 440 adults with erectile dysfunction was also carried out, where Spedra was taken approximately 15 minutes before sexual activity. The percentage of successful attempts was about 28% with Spedra at a dose of 200 mg and about 25% with a dose of 100 mg, compared with 14% with placebo.