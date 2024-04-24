Submit Release
EU and UNDP launch Academy for Financial and Investment Readiness for Georgian municipalities

On 23 April, the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held the first workshop of the joint ‘Academy for Financial and Investment Readiness’ in Tbilisi.

Launched through the EU-funded ‘Mayors For Economic Growth’ (M4EG) Facility, the Academy aims to empower Georgian municipalities with the training and support they need to leverage funding and investment tools available in the EU. 

Training and coaching will help municipalities to assess their existing financial mechanisms and align them with the relevant instruments of the EU. The programme will also assist them in crafting effective positioning strategies and to develop competitive investment ideas and project proposals.

Currently, 11 Georgian municipalities, selected through a competitive process, are taking part in the Academy.

The M4EG Facility draws on the Mayors for Economic Growth Initiative, launched and funded by the European Union (EU) in 2017. Since 2021, the EU-funded M4EG Facility has been managed by UNDP in close cooperation with the EU, local authorities and a range of diverse partners.

