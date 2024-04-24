MJS Business Services, LLC announces service expansion and launch of new website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically providing exclusive business plan development services on a referral only basis, MJS Business Services has now made its custom freelance writing services available to all entrepreneurs. Our team works to create customized business plans that clearly articulate the entrepreneur’s vision to tradition lenders, SBA lenders, grant providers, and private equity investors. Extensive proforma development services establish a solid foundation for both business start-up and expansion.
MJS Business Services has also expanded its reach to include white label website development, digital advertising, programmatic advertising, and more. Relationships with Fighting Stag Marketing, LLC (KY), TVIQ, among other top industry professionals pave the way for MJS Business Services to not only create strategic plans, but also provide the essential stepping stones to conducting business in the 21st century digital age.
From strategic planning to professional and creative writing services, to Public Relations, to initial website development, to SEO/SEM, and even programmatic advertising, MJS Business Services has positioned itself to be a one stop shop for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the global, national, or regional marketplace.
MJS Business Services is proud to announce the launch of its new comprehensive website: ShuteyBusinessPlanning.com
Mark Shutey
MJS Business Services has also expanded its reach to include white label website development, digital advertising, programmatic advertising, and more. Relationships with Fighting Stag Marketing, LLC (KY), TVIQ, among other top industry professionals pave the way for MJS Business Services to not only create strategic plans, but also provide the essential stepping stones to conducting business in the 21st century digital age.
From strategic planning to professional and creative writing services, to Public Relations, to initial website development, to SEO/SEM, and even programmatic advertising, MJS Business Services has positioned itself to be a one stop shop for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the global, national, or regional marketplace.
MJS Business Services is proud to announce the launch of its new comprehensive website: ShuteyBusinessPlanning.com
Mark Shutey
MJS Business Services, LLC DBA Shutey Business Planning
+1 509-998-6087
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn