MIOYM Announces Strategic Partnership with Equity Trust Pioneers of Self Directed IRA to Empower Real Estate Investment
MIOYM teams up with Equity Trust, leaders in Self Directed IRA, to revolutionize real estate investment opportunities.
We are thrilled to partner with Equity Trust to offer our clients unparalleled opportunities in real estate investment”PURCHASE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIOYM, a leading name in real estate investment solutions, is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with Equity Trust, a powerhouse in the Self Directed IRA sector. This partnership marks a significant milestone in empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals through strategic real estate investments.
— Robert Costomiris
Equity Trust brings over 50 years of experience and a staggering $45 billion in assets under custody to the table. With a robust network of 334,000+ accounts and processing over 2,000,000 transactions annually, Equity Trust has earned its reputation as a trusted industry leader. Notably, Investopedia has consistently recognized Equity Trust as the BEST OVERALL Self Directed IRA Company from 2020-2024, cementing its position as a pioneer in the field.
"We are thrilled to partner with Equity Trust to offer our clients unparalleled opportunities in real estate investment," said Robert Costomiris, President at MIOYM Equities. "Our goal at MIOYM is to empower individuals to build wealth and secure their financial futures through strategic property investments. This collaboration with Equity Trust reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and expertise in the Self Directed IRA space."
Through this partnership, MIOYM clients gain direct access to Equity Trust’s comprehensive Self Directed IRA services, enabling them to leverage their retirement funds for real estate investments with ease and efficiency. This collaboration opens up new avenues for investors to diversify their portfolios and pursue alternative investment opportunities with confidence.
A key highlight of this partnership is the launch of a custom landing page designed exclusively for MIOYM clients. This dedicated platform streamlines the process of directing qualified funds into MIOYM’s real estate program, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience for investors.
"We believe that this partnership will revolutionize the landscape of real estate investment," added Costomiris. "By combining MIOYM’s expertise in real estate with Equity Trust’s comprehensive Self Directed IRA solutions, we are providing investors with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s dynamic market."
For more information about MIOYM and its partnership with Equity Trust, visit mioym.com.
About MIOYM: MIOYM is a leading provider of real estate investment solutions, specializing in helping individuals achieve their financial goals through strategic property investments. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and expertise, MIOYM empowers investors to build wealth and secure their financial futures through the power of real estate.
About Equity Trust: Equity Trust is a pioneer in the Self Directed IRA industry, with over 50 years of experience and $45 billion in assets under custody. As a trusted leader in the field, Equity Trust provides comprehensive Self Directed IRA solutions, enabling investors to diversify their retirement portfolios and pursue alternative investment opportunities with confidence.
