NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert Signs With LEEF Brands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands, Inc. (“LEEF” or the “Company”) (CSE: LEEF, OTC: LEEEF), a premier vertical cannabis operator, today announced a ambassador partnership with NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a role that will cast the NBA star as a leading brand ambassador for the company’s portfolio of wellness products.

As a brand ambassador, Gobert will help promote LEEF and its brands, which include LEEF Brands, LEEF Organics and Paleo Paw via social media and other mediums.

The partnership will also benefit Rudy's Kids Foundation, a leading children’s charity started and championed by the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the year. Under the terms of the deal, LEEF and Rudy’s Kids Foundation will participate in an annual coordinated campaign with half of the profits realized from the campaign going to the charity which seeks to identify, partner with and support outstanding charities that directly impact the lives of youth through their generous contributions of time, skill and commitment. Rudy’s Kids aims to raise awareness for these organizations through a variety of programs in education, recreation, community health and community outreach.

“We’re excited to have Rudy on our team,” said LEEF Brands CEO Micah Anderson. “Rudy is a winner in every sense — generous, competitive and respected, a role model for millions. We share similar values when it comes to product development, farming practices, and creating products aimed at assisting in recovery.”

Standing at 7 feet 2 inches, the French-born Gobert has been called “The Stifle Tower.” Through his charity, he has sought to make a towering impact on kids in need, providing “access to opportunities and resources in health, education, and recreation, thereby helping our youth transform themselves, influence their families and their communities.” You can read more about Rudy’s philanthropic efforts at https://rudyskids.org.

