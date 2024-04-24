SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. - ASTS

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether AST and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 1, 2024, AST disclosed that it was delaying the launch of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites due to supplier delays. The Company estimated that the launch would take place around July or August 2024 instead of within the first quarter of 2024, as previously expected.

On this news, AST’s stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 23.6%, to close at $2.01 per share on April 2, 2024.

