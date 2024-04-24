Infrastructure Investments to Enhance Safety, Create Jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is getting underway on projects that will enhance safety and travel conditions at several locations across Long Island, marking a $27 million investment by the State Department of Transportation that will create approximately 350 jobs during construction. These projects include renewing, modernizing and easing traffic conditions at intersections on the East End, concrete pavement on the Jericho Turnpike in Nassau County, and restoration of a critical traffic control device in a busy shopping area in the Town of Islip.

“Infrastructure is the foundation for everything that drives the Long Island economy – from the East End to the New York City border,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will make for smoother, safer rides for residents and visitors on the go, and build on our legacy of ensuring Long Island’s roadways remain safe for all.”

East End Intersection Enhancements:

Preliminary work, including surveying and tree clearing, has begun on four East End intersections that are known local chokepoints. Major construction will begin this summer on reconfigured intersections that will enhance safety and reduce travel times for commuters and tourists. Reconstruction of these four intersections will total $10.9 million.

Town of Southold – The intersection of State Route 25 and Suffolk County Route 48 will be reconstructed from the existing “T” intersection into a roundabout, which will help traffic continuously move in a smooth pattern and reduce congestion to and from the historic Village of Greenport and the Cross Sound Ferry nearby at Orient Point. Roundabouts have been proven to lessen the instances of serious crashes while maximizing capacity. New pedestrian accommodations compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will also be constructed at this intersection including sidewalk ramps and reflective advisory signs for motorists.

– The intersection of State Route 25 and Suffolk County Route 48 will be reconstructed from the existing “T” intersection into a roundabout, which will help traffic continuously move in a smooth pattern and reduce congestion to and from the historic Village of Greenport and the Cross Sound Ferry nearby at Orient Point. Roundabouts have been proven to lessen the instances of serious crashes while maximizing capacity. New pedestrian accommodations compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will also be constructed at this intersection including sidewalk ramps and reflective advisory signs for motorists. Town of Riverhead – The intersection of State Route 25 and Edwards Avenue will be reconfigured to accommodate new left turning lanes in each direction, creating easier and safer navigation for motorists. The existing traffic signal will be replaced and pedestrian accommodations will be upgraded in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

– The intersection of State Route 25 and Edwards Avenue will be reconfigured to accommodate new left turning lanes in each direction, creating easier and safer navigation for motorists. The existing traffic signal will be replaced and pedestrian accommodations will be upgraded in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Town of East Hampton – The intersection of State Route 114 and Stephen Hands Path is being reconfigured to add left turning lanes from every direction. New enhanced traffic signals with ADA-compliant pedestrian accommodations will also be installed here. Additionally, the intersection of State Route 114 and Goodfriend Drive will add a turning lane in both directions of Route 114 to accommodate vehicles turning onto Goodfriend Drive, removing turning vehicles from the main line of traffic and allowing for a smoother flow.

Construction at each of these locations is expected to be completed this fall.

Renewing Pavement on Jericho Turnpike

Starting next week, three miles of concrete pavement on Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25) in Nassau County - between Hillside Avenue (State Route 25B) and Brush Hollow Road in the Villages of Westbury and Old Westbury, and sections of the Towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay - will be refurbished to improve driving conditions near the schools, businesses, homes, and places of worship in this busy area. Sections of deteriorated pavement will undergo full depth repairs, which entails removal of the defective concrete panels and pouring new concrete, while smaller damaged areas will receive minor patching to prolong the concrete’s service life. Storm grates will be replaced with new grating to better accommodate bicycles. Work on this $7.3 million project will be completed this fall.

New Concrete Barrier

Installation of a new concrete barrier and chain link fence is beginning on a 1.5 mile stretch of Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) and Service Roads between the Robert Moses Causeway and Fifth Avenue (Suffolk County Route 13) in the Town of Islip. This $8.8 million project will add concrete barriers to prevent out-of-place pedestrians from crossing this high-speed road. This project will be completed this fall.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “From one end of Long Island to the other, Governor Hochul’s transportation investments are making a real difference for residents and visitors, and in the process, easing congestion and improving safety for all users of the road. As construction season kicks into high gear, our DOT crews will be working on these and other projects and we urge motorists to slow down, pay attention and move over to give them the space they need to do their jobs safely.”

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said, “I applaud the Governor for her attention to these critical investments in our District and this is good news for local residents who, during the busy tourist season, face gridlocked roads throughout the East End. These projects will help ease pressure on our roadways and improve both traffic flow and roadway safety for drivers, pedestrians and bikers alike who share our roadways."

State Senator Kevin Thomas said, "Infrastructure investment is crucial for the safety and prosperity of our communities. I am thrilled that Governor Hochul has prioritized road infrastructure in Nassau County with funding to ensure a smoother, safer travel experience for Long Islanders. Once completed, projects such as the repaving of Jericho Turnpike will directly improve the lives of our residents with better travel conditions, enhanced road safety on Long Island's roads, and job opportunities during construction.”

Assemblymember Fred Thiele said, "I am pleased that construction is getting underway on these critical infrastructure projects on the East End. The construction of a roundabout at the intersection of NY25 and CR48 is a creative solution to reduce traffic congestion at a critical intersection in Greenport. The improvements on NY114 at Stephen Hands Path and at Goodfriend Drive will substantially improve both traffic safety and traffic flow in the Town of East Hampton. In particular, the improvements at NY114 and Goodfriend Drive will make it safer for parents and students traveling each school day to the Ross School. My thanks to Governor Hochul and the DOT for their efforts to expedite these projects."

Assemblymember Jodi Giglio said, “Roads are the physical foundation of Long Island’s economy, and this investment in our roads will provide safer, better transportation for us all. While many of our roads are in disrepair, the DOT’s efforts in prioritizing those with the greatest need is commendable, and a good beginning to what I know will be continued efforts towards rebuilding or replacing our aging infrastructure. I look forward to continuing my work with the DOT to ensure that our residents travel on modern, safe roads that reflect the quality of our community, and our state.”

Assemblymember Michael Durso said, “I’m proud to join the Governor in announcing these much-needed infrastructure improvements across our area. These upgrades are vital to protecting the safety of our families, while also providing the necessary opportunities for the men and women in labor.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “The announcement of this project is welcome news for Long Island drivers who will be ensured of a smoother and safer ride – especially along a very busy area along Jericho Turnpike in Nassau County. It’s also yet another example of Governor Hochul’s commitment to the improvement of Long Island’s infrastructure and the health of the regional economy.”

