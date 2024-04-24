Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Digital Empowerment Day

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, April 24 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will celebrate ‘Digital Empowerment Day’ in DC by recognizing District agencies and partners that are using technology to create new opportunities for residents and businesses. At the event, Mayor Bowser will distribute free Chromebooks to registered business owners who are also participants in the Dream Pitch Program and Aspire to Entrepreneurship programs. The Chromebooks were provided by Human IT – a California-based organization dedicated to refurbishing donated technology for low-income individuals.



Through strategic investments that support local entrepreneurs and make DC an attractive place to open and grow a business, Washington, DC has become a top city for tech and has widely been recognized as a leader in technology careers and talent, including:

#1 Hub for Tech Careers (Forbes, 2024)

#1 Most Innovative State (Wallet Hub, 2024)

A Hotspot for New AI Jobs (Axios, 2024)

#4 Top Tech Talent Market U.S. & Canada (CBRE, 2023)

#2 Best US City for Women in Tech (SmartAsset, 2022)

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 24 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor, DC Planning and Economic Development

Rosemary Suggs Evans, Acting Director, DC Department of Small and Local Business Development

Lamont Carey, Director, Mayor's Office on Returning Citizen Affairs

Stephen Miller, Interim Chief Technology Officer, Office of the Chief Technology Officer



WHERE:

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

901 G Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare: 9th & G Street NW*



