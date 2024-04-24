Submit Release
Kenya, Djibouti, Tanzania: Newsletter 2023

In 2023, the ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation worked extensively to promote knowledge and respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and cultivate acceptance for humanitarian norms and principles among religious leaders, academic circles, and other key stakeholders in the region.

The strategic work of our Regional Resource Network, the impact of the Logistics Support Centre in the region, and the work done jointly with the Norwegian Red Cross to prepare the NORCROSS Hospital for rapid deployment all contributed to our global aim of reducing human suffering in conflict situations.

Find more detailed information on our activities and achievements in the newsletter above.

