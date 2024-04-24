The State Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Georgia Office of Victim Services are recognizing crime victims during National Crime Victims' Rights Week 2024, April 21-27. Numerous events are being held across Georgia to support victims and bring awareness to services that are available.

At Clayton State University, services available to crime victims was the focus of a panel discussion on Tuesday.

Chris Barnett, the Executive Director of the Parole Board spoke at the close of the event.

"I would like to thank everybody that's here today, for by your mere presence here today you are showing support for crime victims in an effort to help others," stated Barnett.

The theme of the event was, "From Surviving to Thriving: How to find help after a crime." The panelists described the many services available to victims of crime and how to access them.

The panel participants were Andrea Huguley, Education and Outreach Coordinator at the Southern Crescent Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, Dannielle Lewis, Director of Communications for the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Mel Hewitt, Attorney, Civil Justice for Crime Victims, Jess Roth, Community Intervention and Training Coordinator for Frontline Response, Latoya Mitchell, Director of Advocacy Services for the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, and Gabriela Leon, Human Trafficking Outreach Coordinator for Tapestri.

The panel moderator was Dr. Rita Davis-Cannon, Director of Victim Services for the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia.

“So proud of this agency’s efforts to support our communities! What an honor it was to be a part of this meaningful and impactful event,” stated Davis-Cannon.

The event opened with a video message from Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp encouraging crime victims and supporting those who provide victim services.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services is a division of the Georgia Parole Board and provides services to registered crime victims. The office represents the Board, the Georgia Department of Corrections, and the Department of Community Supervision. The office provides necessary victim information to the Parole Board Members to be considered during the parole decision-making process.

For more information contact [email protected].