“The Right to a Full Life” Narrates a Mother’s Triumph in Advocacy for Twins with Disabilities
Dorothy E. B. Fickenscher shares her inspirational journey.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her debut published book—a memoir at that, “The Right to a Full Life,” Dorothy E. B. Fickenscher, a seasoned educator and parent of twins, shares an uplifting narrative of her extraordinary journey advocating for her children. With over 30 years of experience in education and a fervent commitment to promoting opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities, Fickenscher’s tale is one of resilience, determination, and triumph.
“The Right to a Full Life” takes readers through the challenges and successes of raising twins with different disabilities. Fickenscher provides a firsthand account of navigating the complexities of working with doctors, teachers, and neighbors while advocating for her children’s unique needs. She eloquently describes the strategies employed to find the right “fit” for her family, emphasizing the importance of community support in the pursuit of a full and meaningful life.
As a retiree, Fickenscher dedicated herself to working with a non-profit focused on creating intentional communities for adults with developmental differences. Her experiences shed light on the delicate balance between safety and individual autonomy, offering valuable insights to parents facing similar challenges.
Fickenscher’s story is a testament to the transformative power of advocacy and community support in empowering individuals with disabilities. A guide for parents, educators, and communities on fostering independence and inclusivity, “The Right to a Full Life” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube