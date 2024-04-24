Governor Ivey Appoints Ben Baxley to Elmore County District Judgeship

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ben Baxley as District Judge, 19th Judicial Circuit, Place #1, in Elmore County.

“A dedicated prosecutor and legal scholar, Ben Baxley possesses 35 years’ solid experience in both the state and federal judicial systems,” said Governor Ivey. “He brings to the bench integrity and great knowledge of our legal system. I have no doubt that he will serve the people of Elmore County with honor and professionalism.”

Baxley will fill the vacancy left by Judge Patrick Pinkston, who was sworn in on April 5, 2024, as Circuit Judge, Place #1, on the 19th Judicial Circuit serving Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. Pinkston was appointed to the circuit judgeship position by Governor Ivey on April 1, 2024, to fill a vacancy created by Governor Ivey’s appointment of Judge Bill Lewis to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals on February 28, 2024.

“I am grateful and humbled to be selected for this position,” said Baxley. “Being chosen to serve the people of Elmore County as District Judge is one of the greatest honors of my life. The judges and staff of the 19th Judicial Circuit have already welcomed me with open arms, and I look forward to providing Elmore County with the same fair justice that they have come to expect from the Elmore County court system.”

Baxley began his legal career in 1990 as Assistant District Attorney in Tuscaloosa County where he handled drug prosecutions. In 1995, he became Chief Deputy District Attorney for DeKalb and Cherokee counties, where he prosecuted drug cases and major crimes of violence. There, he was instrumental in creating the Partnership for a Drug-Free DeKalb County. In 2007, he was appointed as prosecutor for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office handling public corruption and violent crimes throughout the state. In 2015, he assumed the position of Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama where he implemented the Smart on Crime initiative, served as the Re-entry Coordinator, District Elections Officer, and Indian Country Liaison, and finally, Deputy Criminal Chief. In 2020, Baxley returned to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office as Chief of the Opinions Division.

A Sylacauga native, Baxley graduated from B.B. Comer High School at the age of 16 before receiving his undergraduate degree with a double major in English and History from the University of Montevallo. He earned his law degree from The University of Alabama.

Baxley plans to begin serving on May 17, 2024. A formal investiture ceremony will be scheduled following May 17th.

Baxley’s official photo is attached.

