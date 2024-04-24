Best Therapists Carlton North Melbourne Delivers Psychodynamic Psychotherapy - Maple Tree Counselling Announcement

Carlton North, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlton North, Victoria -

Before entering the mental health field and becoming a qualified psychotherapist, Simon had enjoyed a 25-year corporate, NGO/Arts, and entrepreneurial career in Australia, UK, and Hong Kong. He understands the challenges of high-performance environments including the importance of adventure, play, and creativity. He serves diverse communities, including the LGBTQ+ community, and specialises in men's mental health. Above all, he seeks to help people discover and orient more productively towards what they want to achieve and how they want to live.

CBT is a kind of psychological treatment that has been found to be helpful for various kinds of problems, such as depression, alcohol and drug use problems, marital problems, eating anxiety disorders, and severe mental health issues.

ACT is a kind of psychotherapy that has the goal of teaching the person how to accept what they are unable to control and instead focus on committed actions that help them enjoy a more meaningful life. While having negative thoughts cannot be avoided, clients can learn how to create a healthy space between themselves and negative experiences by using targeted cognitive and behavioural strategies, including mindfulness.

Psychodynamic psychotherapy is an in-depth exploration of how past experiences and emotions impact current relationships, behaviours and decision making. Clients are encouraged to recall childhood events and important relationships in order to uncover conscious and unconscious thoughts and feelings.

Psychoanalytic psychotherapy, on the other hand, is a longer-term talk therapy that works with repressed thoughts or experiences, often from childhood, to better understand, and seek release from, patterns of behaviour or emotions that are holding people back.

For those who are interested in Simon Westcott’s qualifications, he has a Master of Counselling (Monash University) degree. He is a certified member of the Australian Centre for Psychoanalysis (4-year study programme), a PACFA Clinical Member, a Level 2 Member of the Australian Counselling Association, as well as a full member of the Hong Kong Society of Counselling and Psychology. Before rigorous training to become a counsellor, Simon received a Masters of Arts at Oxford and Indiana.

Based out of tranquil rooms in Carton North, Simon sees clients in person or online on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Simon offers a no-charge pre-screen call to ensure alignment of needs and methods and has a vast network from which to on-refer if there are colleagues better suited to support the client.

As previously stated, Simon Wescott provides support to clients who wish to avoid difficult emotional states like anger, anxiety, loneliness and depression, or destructive and repetitive behaviours, such as substance abuse or sexual compulsion that are holding them back. They may also be feeling overwhelmed by major changes in their life, including bereavement, divorce or relocation, and have the feeling that they are not valued enough or are stuck in their professional career. Whether clients are interested in mental health support, ongoing psychotherapy, or the practical tools that they may apply for relationships, reflection, recovery and realising potential, he aims to help them thrive.

Launched in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling originated in Hong Kong, with the shared vision of a number of friends and colleagues who wanted to respond to the increasing need for mental health services and with a genuine commitment to helping people. Maple Tree Counselling Australia is led by co-founder Simon Westcott. British by birth and Australian by choice, Simon returns to Melbourne after eight years overseas. Simon practices on Mondays in Central Victoria (The Hub, 233 Barker Street, Castlemaine, VIC 3451) and on Wednesdays and Thursdays in the heart of Melbourne, in Carlton North (622 Lygon St, Carlton North, VIC 3054).

Clients may contact Maple Tree Counselling through their website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/melbourne/contact-us/.

