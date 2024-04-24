Minister Humphreys officially opens Ireland’s Newest Library and announces €25 million investment in our Public Library Service

The proposed project envisages the demolition of the current library and the construction of a state of the art 2 storey building on the site. This would provide a site of 710 sq mtrs, approx. Allowing for perimeter access, this will result in a building of 1,316 sq mtrs over 2 floors – comprising 135 sq mtrs entrance from Boghall Road, which is part of the current HQ building, which will lead into 625 sq mtrs ground floor. Above that will be a mezzanine area, with a void of 69 sq mtrs and floor space of 556 sq mtrs The overall feeling will be of a welcoming, inviting, bright and spacious building, with the 1st floor “doughnut” contributing to this effect. The ground floor will comprise stock for loan for all adults and children, plus community room, art exhibition area and easy areas for reading newspapers and magazines. It will also have a Changing Places toilet facility. The first floor will include teenage library area, public access PCs, study desks and individual work from home offices and break out work from home hubs