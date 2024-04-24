Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,323 in the last 365 days.

Minister Humphreys officially opens Ireland’s Newest Library and announces €25 million investment in our Public Library Service

The proposed project envisages the demolition of the current library and the construction of a state of the art 2 storey building on the site. This would provide a site of 710 sq mtrs, approx. Allowing for perimeter access, this will result in a building of 1,316 sq mtrs over 2 floors – comprising 135 sq mtrs entrance from Boghall Road, which is part of the current HQ building, which will lead into 625 sq mtrs ground floor. Above that will be a mezzanine area, with a void of 69 sq mtrs and floor space of 556 sq mtrs The overall feeling will be of a welcoming, inviting, bright and spacious building, with the 1st floor “doughnut” contributing to this effect. The ground floor will comprise stock for loan for all adults and children, plus community room, art exhibition area and easy areas for reading newspapers and magazines. It will also have a Changing Places toilet facility. The first floor will include teenage library area, public access PCs, study desks and individual work from home offices and break out work from home hubs

You just read:

Minister Humphreys officially opens Ireland’s Newest Library and announces €25 million investment in our Public Library Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more