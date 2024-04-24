Shure Announces Scholarship for Excellence in Sound Design at Toronto Metropolitan University
The Shure Award for Excellence in Sound Design amplifies Shure's commitment to fostering artistic expression and creativity in sound innovation
For nearly 100 years, Shure has recognized the importance of giving back to the community, and we are proud to continue that by supporting educational experiences for future industry professionals”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shure, a brand synonymous with audio equipment of the highest quality, is proud to announce the Shure Award for Excellence in Sound Design in partnership with Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson).
The Shure Award for Excellence in Sound Design is a testament to Shure's commitment to fostering artistic expression and creativity in sound innovation. This prestigious award provides financial assistance with an annual grant of $5,000 to 3rd or 4th year, full-time students in Film Studies at the School of Image Arts.
“For nearly 100 years, Shure has recognized the importance of giving back to the community, and we are proud to continue that by supporting educational experiences for future industry professionals,” said Dane Roth, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Shure.
The award invites applicants with an outstanding academic record, a portfolio of successful creative film or sound projects, and a clear and compelling statement of intent. It aims to support students who demonstrate exceptional skill and passion for sound design, aligning with the mission that Shure carries forward, which is to empower sound creators worldwide.
The Creative School
The Creative School, part of Toronto Metropolitan University, is a premier institution renowned for its excellence in research, education, and innovation within the realms of media, communication, design, and the creative industries. With a presence across nine schools and an impressive array of 27 top-ranked programs, its commitment to excellence resonates nationally and internationally, shaping the forefront of these dynamic fields.
Since 1925, Shure has been dedicated to enabling creativity and innovation in sound. Following in that tradition, the Shure Award for Excellence in Sound Design represents the company’s continued commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence in the field of sound design, as well as recognizing and supporting the next generation of sound production and design leaders.
For more information about the Shure Award for Excellence in Sound Design, please visit Scholarship Details (https://torontomu.awardspring.ca/Home/ScholarshipDetails/16230)
About Shure Incorporated
Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.
Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.
