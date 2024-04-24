National Early Learning and Childcare Agency : Your Questions Answered

As reflected in the Review, the current operating model has a range of weaknesses and does not function optimally. The report has taken account of the invaluable feedback received from stakeholders in this regard. A new agency will address the gaps and weaknesses within the existing model, as identified by the Review, whilst harnessing the very many strengths of the existing model. The Review was designed to ensure that any revised model is effective and efficient, and that there is clarity in relation to roles and responsibilities. This will ensure that any future operating model is designed to deal with the significant reform agenda as set out in First 5, meets the evolving needs of children, parents, providers and workers. In addition, the new operating model will ensure appropriate governance arrangements, effectiveness and – with the Government’s major investment in the sector - value for money.