Following on from the landmark Breeding Waders and Water Quality European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has announced further plans for European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects across the themes of Animal Health and Welfare, and Gender Balance in Farming in Ireland.
You just read:
Minister Hackett announces calls for proposals for European Innovation Partnerships
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.