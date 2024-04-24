Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,323 in the last 365 days.

Minister Hackett announces calls for proposals for European Innovation Partnerships

Following on from the landmark Breeding Waders and Water Quality European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has announced further plans for European Innovation Partnership (EIP) projects across the themes of Animal Health and Welfare, and Gender Balance in Farming in Ireland.

You just read:

Minister Hackett announces calls for proposals for European Innovation Partnerships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more