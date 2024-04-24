New low-cost Home Energy Upgrade Loan Scheme launched by Minister Ryan, Minister McGrath and Minister Richmond

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, and Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for financial services, credit unions and insurance, Neale Richmond, have today (Wednesday, 24 April) launched a new low-cost Home Energy Upgrade Loan Scheme. The €500 million Scheme is the first of its kind for both Ireland and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and will play a crucial role in helping homeowners to invest in energy efficiency, making their homes warmer, healthier and cheaper to run.