South Africa initiates second dispute complaint regarding EU citrus fruit measures

South Africa is challenging the EU's prohibition on the importation of South African citrus fruit affected by the fungus “citrus black spot” (Phyllotactic citricarpa). South Africa claims the EU measure appears to be inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures.

This is the second dispute case initiated by South Africa regarding the EU's import measures on citrus fruit. In July 2022, South Africa initiated a case challenging EU phytosanitary requirements for the importation of oranges and other citrus products related to the pest Thaumatotibia leucotreta, known as false codling moth (DS613).

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

