"Violet Hiccup: 51 Shades of Pink" Takes Readers on a Wild Ride Through the Late 70s and Early 80s by Angus Shoor Caan
EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Violet Hiccup: 51 Shades of Pink", readers are introduced to Pink Lynt, a character living beyond his means and on the brink of losing his squalid flat to a new supermarket development. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when Pink finds himself in the right place at the right time, catapulting him into a whirlwind of newfound fortune and unexpected adventures.
But Pink's newfound luck is only the beginning of the story. Enter Violet Hiccup, a captivating figure whose arrival heralds a series of twists and turns that will forever alter Pink's life. Accompanied by his trusty sidekick, Eight Ball, Pink navigates the tumultuous landscape of the late 70s and early 80s, with Violet by his side as translator.
"Violet Hiccup: 51 Shades of Pink" promises readers a rollicking ride filled with laughter, excitement, and no shortage of surprises. From the laid-back hypnotic blues meanderings of J J Cale to the hedonistic ferocity of Lynyrd Skynyrd, both familiar to stoners worldwide, this novel captures the essence of a vibrant and transformative period in history.
About the Author
Angus Shoor Caan is a prolific writer known for his diverse body of work spanning across various genres. With thirteen novels already under his belt and another in the pipeline, Angus has established himself as a versatile and imaginative storyteller. In addition to his novels, Angus has penned twenty-three volumes of McLimericks, capturing the essence of the beautiful West Coast of Scotland through witty and engaging verse written phonetically to reflect the local dialect.
Angus's creativity extends beyond traditional prose and poetry. He has also crafted a hybrid collection titled "Other People’s Houses," blending short stories and poetry in a style reminiscent of the great Australian poet, singer-songwriter, actor, and champion of the Aborigine, Paul Kelly. One of Angus's unique projects is "Board Bill's Hot 100," where he takes the titles of 100 of his favorite songs and transforms them into poems, accompanied by insightful commentary on the artists behind the music.
The inspiration behind this book traces back to a nostalgic conversation with an old friend, Dave Thom, during a time when they were living in the moment. As they shared stories over a few joints or beers, Dave jokingly requested a mention in his first novel, a notion that hadn't even crossed his mind at the time. However, as fate would have it, Dave's request stuck with him, and as he embarked on his writing journey, he found himself weaving Dave’s presence into the fabric of his stories. In each of his thirteen novels, Dave appears in varying forms, a tribute to their cherished friendship and the memories they’ve shared. In "Violet Hiccup: 51 Shades of Pink," Dave finally steps onto the pages as himself, embodying the essence of their camaraderie and the spirit of their shared experiences.
Message from the Author:
“If you prefer your literature served without the aid of wizardry or magic wands, if you savor the flavors of Indian cuisine, if you find solace in the companionship of animals, if you admire characters who rely on intellect rather than flashy theatrics, if you appreciate timeless music that still resonates decades later, if you cherish lasting friendships that transcend borders, and if you find comfort in nostalgia, then I invite you to embark on a journey through the pages of my novels. Within these stories, you'll find a rich tapestry of human experiences, woven together with humor, heart, and a touch of the extraordinary.”
Previous promotional activities for the book have included a diverse range of strategies aimed at reaching a wide audience. These efforts have included posting engaging video content, such as poems, on multiple social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube. Additionally, the book has been represented at prestigious events like the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023, showcasing its appeal to a global audience. In addition to these formal avenues, the author has embraced opportunities for free advertising wherever possible, leveraging platforms that support struggling authors in getting their work noticed. An interview on Prime Seven Media Spotlight with Logan Crawford, available on YouTube (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPRd0gSE9Yw ), provided further exposure to the book, complemented by numerous videos featuring the author reciting his McLimericks, adding a personal touch to the promotional efforts.
These varied promotional activities reflect the author's commitment to reaching readers through creative and innovative means, ensuring that the book receives the attention it deserves in a crowded literary landscape.
Author Angus Shoor Caan invites readers on a wild and vibrant journey through the late 70s and early 80s with the book, "Violet Hiccup: 51 Shades of Pink." With its irresistible blend of humor, nostalgia, and unbridled energy, it is a must-read for anyone craving a taste of the rebellious spirit of decades past. If you are interested to have a copy of this book, please visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.co.uk/Violet-Hiccup-51-Shades-Pink/dp/B0BBXQ7WN3
🎸Music, Drugs & Sex - A Seventies Era and Eighties Nostalgia🌈