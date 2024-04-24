Submit Release
DDOT Deploying Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to New Locations In April 2024

DDOT Deploying Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to New Locations

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the planned deployment of automated traffic enforcement cameras to High Injury Network (HIN) locations throughout the District. The HIN locations are traffic sites where data analysis has identified Speeding and Speed running as safety issues.

Once Photo Enforced signs are installed in the direction of travel before the enforcement cameras, a 30-day educational phase will start for each camera deployment. During this period, violators will receive warning citations. After the 30-day warning period, DDOT will begin issuing notices of infraction with fines that will range from $100 to $500 based on excess of the Speed limit to violators.

The new photo enforcement locations and timelines are as follows:

Location Camera Type

Deployment Timeline
4300 Blk Military Road NW Stop Sign April 2024
Maryland Avenue NE & Neal Street NE Stop Sign April 2024
4500 Blk Reno Road NW Truck April 2024
1100 Blk Independence Avenue SE Truck April 2024
1500 Blk T Street NW Truck April 2024

For more information about automated camera safety enforcement locations, please follow the link: ddot.dc.gov/publication/automated-traffic-enforcement-camera-locations

DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS). To learn more about TAS, visit dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas

