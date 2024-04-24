"The Many Faces of Grief: Pathways to Healing" by Heather Coombes
Author Heather delves into the complexities of grief and healing in her book, "The Many Faces of Grief: Pathways to Healing." Drawing from her own experiences of bereavement and those of others, Heather explores the diverse manifestations of grief, including miscarriage, COVID-19, illness, faith, incarceration, and migration.
In this poignant exploration, Heather's approach is both honest and empathetic as she shares stories that resonate with readers from all walks of life. Through her insightful narratives, she illuminates the universal nature of grief, demonstrating that while its manifestations may vary, the experience itself is deeply ingrained in the human condition. As readers journey through the pages of "The Many Faces of Grief," they will find compassionate insights and practical wisdom to aid them in their healing process. Heather emphasizes the importance of self-understanding and empathy, fostering connections with fellow travelers on the path to healing.
About the Author
Heather Coombes embodies resilience and compassion in her lifelong dedication to advocacy and service. Born in India with cerebral palsy, a neurological condition impacting coordination, movement, and posture, Heather's journey has been marked by both challenges and triumphs. Educated in Australia across mainstream and special schools, Heather's indomitable spirit led her to pursue higher education despite obstacles. As a wheelchair user, she defied expectations by studying behavioral sciences and librarianship at university, where her passion for learning flourished. Heather's career path took a meaningful turn when she became a librarian with the Australian Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled. This experience ignited her interest in disability advocacy, inspiring her to become a fervent activist in championing the rights of individuals with disabilities.
Driven by her deep sense of purpose, Heather continued her education, delving into theology and eventually becoming an ordained minister with the Uniting Church in Australia. Throughout her career, she dedicated herself to serving marginalized communities, particularly people with intellectual disabilities and aging individuals, through her work in chaplaincy.
Now in active retirement, Heather continues to embody her values of compassion and service. She finds joy in swimming, reading murder mysteries, and occasional writing. Heather is the author of several impactful works, including "The Many Faces of Grief: Pathways to Healing", "God's Paintbrush at Dawn: Meditations and Photographs" and her autobiography "Marathon Wheeler: Living with Physical Disability." In addition to her literary pursuits, Heather generously volunteers her time at her local church and other community organizations, leaving a lasting impact on all who have the privilege of crossing paths with her.
The inspiration behind writing this book stems from a deeply personal journey of self-discovery following the loss of her mother. Her passing served as a catalyst for exploring the multifaceted experience of grief and navigating its complexities. Additionally, her own experiences of grieving the challenges of disability have contributed to her understanding of this universal human emotion. With over 20 years of experience in working with grieving individuals who are aging, as well as their families, she has witnessed firsthand the profound impact of loss and the diverse ways in which people navigate their grief journey. It is her hope that by sharing her insights and experiences, she can offer comfort, guidance, and support to others who may be grappling with their own experiences of grief.
Something that she wants to say to her readers is that “I am hopeful that this book will be helpful for professionals who want to understand the intricacies of many kinds of grief. I trust that it will be also helpful for people who are undergoing personal grief experiences, giving them the assurance that many symptoms of grief are a normal part of learning, loving and relating as human beings.”
The author has engaged in an array of promotional activities to amplify the reach of her books. These include two interviews with Logan Crawford on Spotlight TV (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L06kknPSGM ), radio appearances with Kate Delaney and Suzanne Lynn, CHVN Radio Winnipeg Canada, as well as participation in the "PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES SPEAK OUT" show hosted by Debbie Windsor in Canada.
Additionally, the author was featured on ABC Radio Brisbane with Rebecca Levingston and had three interviews with Christian author Ada Adeleke-Kelani from P.E.A.A.K. Konsulting. The author also conducted a zoom presentation for the Manila Book Fair and hosted a book signing event at a Christian bookshop in Cleveland, Queensland. Further efforts involved a zoom presentation for Writers with Disabilities, two interviews with a local newspaper, and participation in a local book exhibition arranged by the public library. The author's endeavors were also highlighted in a written article by Prime Seven Media.
With its sensitive portrayal of grief and its transformative power, "The Many Faces of Grief: Pathways to Healing" is a must-read for anyone seeking solace, understanding, and guidance in their journey through loss. If you are interested to have a copy of this book, you may visit amazon.com or you may click this link to access a hard copy, paperback or Kindle version https://www.amazon.com/Many-Faces-Grief-Pathways-Healing-ebook/dp/B097Z3LM43
Luna Harrington
A Compassionate Guide to Finding Healing Journeys Through Grief