e360 Named Citrix’s North American Partner of the Year for 2023

For the eighth time in the history of its relationship with Citrix, e360 has earned top honors for its sales leadership and innovation

CONCORD, Calif. and Irvine, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e360, an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Citrix®, a business unit of the Cloud Software Group, as its North American Partner of the Year for 2023.

“We are incredibly honored to have been recognized as Citrix's partner of the year for the eighth time in the history of our decades-long relationship; we could not have achieved this milestone without our talented and innovative Digital Workplace practice, led by Al Solorzano,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, e360. “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the Citrix team and our valued clients for your continued support and loyalty to our business.”

For nearly 30 years, e360 has utilized Citrix solutions, including digital workspace, app delivery, and security, as part of its advanced IT infrastructure portfolio. “One of the reasons why our clients choose to do business with us is because of the exceptional relationship we have with Citrix,” said Al Solorzano, Vice President, Digital Workplace, e360.

Rob Schaeffer, President and Chief Revenue Officer, e360, added, “Over the years, we have received numerous awards and accolades for our dedication and the investments we have made in Citrix. Our team possesses extensive technical knowledge, certifications, and sales expertise, all of which have enabled us to elevate our business together. Here's to another successful year with Citrix.”

“The e360 team played a vital role in delivering positive customer outcomes and overall success leveraging Citrix technology with our mutual clients.,” said Ethan Fitzsimons, VP and Head of Global Channels. “We value our relationship with our partners, and we are pleased to celebrate partners such as e360 who went above and beyond in 2023 with our Partner of Year Awards.”

The e360 team holds more than 100 Citrix certifications. To learn more about e360’s Citrix offerings, visit: https://www.e360.com/partners/citrix.

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations across the U.S., helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services, and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, VMware by Broadcom Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Premium Partner, AWS Advanced, and Azure Managed Account Gold.

The e360 corporate headquarters is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. e360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif. and San Diego, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit www.e360.com or call 1-877-368-4797 (877-ENTISYS).

e360 Contacts: Kathy Casdorph Senior Director of Channel Partner Marketing e360 kathy.casdorph@e360.com Suzanne Collier Suzanne Collier PR for e360 suzanne@collierpr.com