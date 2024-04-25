The Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA) Rebrands as COBBLESTONE: Pioneering a New Era in Professional Training
From CfPA to COBBLESTONE: After 50 Years, Our Refreshed Brand is Focused on Customer Growth and Exceptional Learning Experiences
With COBBLESTONE, we're not just rebranding; we're redefining the future of professional education, pioneering new standards of excellence.”EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA), a global leader in professional and technical training for over 50 years, announces a groundbreaking milestone with its rebranding as COBBLESTONE. This transformation underscores the organization's commitment to continuous innovation and meeting the evolving needs of clients.
— Lynn Palladino, President and CEO
COBBLESTONE's President and CEO, Lynn Palladino, expresses her excitement about this strategic rebranding. "The evolution from CfPA to COBBLESTONE encapsulates our historical achievements and our dedication to advancing in the professional training space. It is a reflection of our commitment to quality and a declaration of our readiness for the next phase of growth and innovation."
New Name, Renewed Commitment
COBBLESTONE's new name and brand exemplify a renewed commitment to quality, innovation, and growth. President and CEO Lynn Palladino emphasizes, "We design, develop, and deploy tailored training taught by the best experts on Earth. Our goal is to ensure every person leaves better, stronger, and smarter than when they met us."
Impactful Accomplishments and Reaching New Heights
Having trained nearly 500,000 professionals worldwide since 1967, COBBLESTONE continues to push boundaries as an industry pioneer. Director of Marketing, Suzanne Berg, highlights the company's recent achievements, including pioneering live and recorded instructor-led hybrid and online courses. Berg adds, "We do this by listening carefully to what students need. By paying close attention to what our customers say—and leave unsaid—we are able to design and deliver the learning experiences they need when and how they need them. This rebranding is a strategic move to align with the dynamic needs of our industry and pave the way for a new era in professional training."
A Testament to Quality: Accreditation and Expertise
COBBLESTONE’s mission, vision, and values remain steadfast, with its brand identity better representing its current and future business offerings. All COBBLESTONE courses will continue to be conducted by leading global industry experts who bring vast experience and knowledge to every program. The company also remains committed to the highest standard of training, as evident by their numerous accreditation associations with esteemed organizations, including International Accreditors of Continuing Education and Training (IACET), the American Society for Quality (ASQ), The American Institute of Chemists (AIC), and Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS). As a result, organizations will benefit from better-trained employees with enhanced skills, improved efficiency, and motivation.
A Brighter Future
Reflecting on the company's history, Palladino emphasizes, "Since our founding in 1967, we have always shown a better way to learn. Now we continue to lead the way with a style that is uniquely COBBLESTONE. Our training has stood at the forefront of our industry for over 50 years. Now, with our rebranding to COBBLESTONE, we're poised for an exciting new chapter."
Rebranding to COBBLESTONE is more than a change in name; it's a reaffirmation of the commitment to excellence and a promise to lead the industry into an exciting future. We invite you to Train with COBBLESTONE—so, what do you want to learn next?
About COBBLESTONE
COBBLESTONE, previously the Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA), is a premier global provider of professional and technical training, offering accredited courses and certification programs for professionals across 10 applied industrial technologies, including pharmaceutical, biologics, clinical, cosmetic/personal care, food technology, and medical devices industries.
