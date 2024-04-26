Celebrating the 5th International Day of Conscience
Amplifying the Power of Hope for a Better WorldNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 5, 2024, marked the 5th International Day of Conscience. The Permanent Mission of Kiribati to the UN and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) came together to organize the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace at the UN Headquarters in New York on April 4, 2024, in honor of this significant day.
The summit commenced with an opening address by Teburoro Tito, the Ambassador of Kiribati to the United Nations, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, for initiating the International Day of Conscience six years ago. This year, the 5th International Day of Conscience was joyously celebrated, marking a milestone in global awareness and commitment. He encouraged everyone to take another step forward together to support a new resolution, so that a day on the power of hope can be officially adopted by the United Nations.
The summit also witnessed a solemn ceremony—the ringing of the Bell of World Peace and Love. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the president of FOWPAL, conveyed three profound wishes. He expressed hope that humanity would embrace their conscience and foster trust and love among one another, act with genuine love and appreciation for the opportunities and blessings they have, and envision a world where all beings coexist in peace and harmony.
Dr. Rosalía Arteaga, Former President of Ecuador, participated in the ceremony by ringing the Bell and expressed a wish for the promotion of love and peace through education, highlighting the transformative potential of these values.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, delivered remarks, stating, “At this critical moment when the world continues to face emerging challenges, we earnestly propose the necessity of ‘the power of hope.’ The power of hope turns our choices and decisions based on conscience into self-commitment and positive action, making us willing to overcome all difficulties. As we maintain confidence, patience, and perseverance, provide mutual assistance and reminders, we will find a clear and correct direction amid complex issues. By harnessing the collective power of hope of everyone, we can accelerate towards the bright path of a better tomorrow.”
Emilija Redzepi, Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo, stated that in a time marked by division, conflict and uncertainty, the significance of this day resonates more deeply than ever. She hoped the summit discussions would inspire hope, drive change, and lead to a brighter future, with participants not just expressing ideals but also committing to concrete actions for a fairer, more compassionate world. She urged everyone to shape their destiny based on values like conscience, compassion, and courage, expressing gratitude to FOWPAL and Kiribati for their dedicated efforts in promoting peace and understanding globally.
Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, former Prime Minster of Lesotho, talked about the transformative power of hope and conscience, emphasizing, “Hope is the beacon of light that illuminates even the darkest of times. It’s a force that empowers individuals and communities to persevere in the face of adversity, to dream of a brighter future, and to work tirelessly to realize that vision.” He encourages people to nurture hope in all its forms, heed the call of their conscience and be agents positive change.
Dr. Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, former President of Ecuador, highlighted the importance of embracing principles such as peace, love, and conscience, as advocated by FOWPAL. She also emphasized the significance of connecting with youth and nurturing a culture of peace and love within families. She also highlighted the significance of introspection through meditation and the exchange of ideas and experiences for personal growth and societal harmony.
Sophia Tesfamariam, Eritrea's Ambassador to the UN, expressed that conscience remains an enduring light, unaffected by one's physical state. She remarked, “Conscience will move us towards the right direction, moving us towards doing good and doing the right thing,” encouraging individuals to act with conscience and harness the power of hope to effect positive change globally. She also emphasized that gradual change will lead us toward our desired destination.
Mohan Pieris, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UN, referenced a statement from Dr. Hong's 1999 speech, emphasizing the vision of a harmonious world devoid of suffering, fear, war, and pain, aligning with the principles of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Additionally, he underscored the significance of conscience in guiding human behavior and decision-making processes. The International Day of Conscience urges individuals to contemplate their actions and decisions, advocating for the application of conscience to advance justice, human rights, and sustainable development. He encourages everyone to take moments of quiet introspection and reflection on achieving an ideal world guided by a strong conscience.
Other influential leaders also shared their thoughts and recommendations for global peace and sustainability. These leaders included Jonathan Granoff, President of the Global Security Institute; Rev. Nicolas Kazarian, Director of the Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; Dr. Ada Okika, UN Coordinator, Africana Women Working Group at the UN; and Dr. Agorom Dike, founder and President of the Caribbean and African Faith Based Leadership Conference.
FOWPAL youths and other leaders also shared their heartfelt reflections about conscience and wishes for the world. The summit concluded with a profound sense of unity and purpose as the speakers shared their insights and aspirations for global peace and sustainability, emphasizing the role of conscience, love, and hope in shaping a better world.
