Celebrating the 5th International Day of Conscience

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, center, delivers welcome remarks, at the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace, at U.N. headquarters, Apr. 4, 2024. (AP Images)

Dr. Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, Former President of Ecuador, left, shakes hands with Dr. Hong, FOWPAL, after ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Images)

Mohan Pieris, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UN, delivers remarks, highlighting the significance of conscience and the power of hope at the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace, at U.N. headquarters, April 4, 2024. (AP Images)

Dr. Pakalitha Mosisili, Former Prime Minister of Lesotho, delivers remarks, highlighting the significance of conscience and the power of hope. (AP Images)