Detroit Lions' Barry Sanders Honored with First-of-its-Kind Varsity Jersey Jacket from HOMAGE x Starter at NFL Draft
Hall of Famer Barry Sanders honored at the 2024 NFL Draft with first-of-its-kind varsity jersey jacket from the all-new HOMAGE x Starter GOAT Collection.
I grew up dreaming of owning a black Raiders Starter jacket. To get to design my own Varsity jacket with Homage and Starter was literally a dream come true for me.”DETROIT, MI, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty five years after being drafted by the Detroit Lions, Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders will be honored at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit with a first-of-its-kind varsity jersey jacket from the all-new HOMAGE x Starter GOAT Collection. The jacket features a never-before-seen combination of Sanders’ iconic jersey number 20 styled on a classic varsity jacket. The jacket was designed in collaboration with Sanders by fan favorite apparel brand HOMAGE and premium athletic brand Starter, and is the first to launch in an all-new collection that pays tribute to the unique legacies of the greatest athletes of all-time.
— Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders
Only 144 of the collector’s edition HOMAGE x Starter Barry Sanders GOAT Jacket were made with jacket 1/144 going directly to Sanders for his personal collection. HOMAGE is offering a limited number of jackets available for purchase by fans, who must enter the raffle to win a chance to purchase.
Sanders said of the collaboration, “I grew up dreaming of owning a black Raiders Starter jacket. To get to design my own Varsity jacket with Homage and Starter was literally a dream come true for me.”
The HOMAGE x Starter Barry Sanders GOAT Jacket comes in the official Detroit Lions’ “Honolulu Blue” colorway and boasts unparalleled attention to detail with luxurious melton wool, supple leather, and high-end appliqué finishes. The jacket’s right sleeve is emblazoned with Sanders’ nickname “Big Bad Barry,” while the jacket’s front features Sanders’ No. 20 and the Detroit Lions’ helmet logo on either side. The back replicates Sanders’ Detroit Lions’ football jersey with Sanders’ name and jersey number. All patches are chenille embroidered in the style of original letterman jackets and stitched on. Inside the jacket is a stitched patch with Sanders’ player stats and accolades.
Selected 3rd overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1989 NFL Draft, Sanders started at running back for 10 years. He racked up countless records and awards, including NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1989, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and NFL Most Valuable Player in 1994, Associated Press Most Valuable Player in 1997, 1990s All-Decade Team, and more. Sanders also made history when he played in 10 consecutive Pro Bowls — every year he played in the NFL — a record only recently matched by retired Los Angeles Ram Aaron Donald. In 2004, the Detroit Lions retired Sanders’ number, and he also was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever play in the NFL.
“I’m still pinching myself that we were able to bring together Barry Sanders, Starter and the NFL to create such a special, limited edition product like this 35 years after Barry was drafted in Detroit. Both Starter…special thanks to Carl Banks…and the NFL have given HOMAGE an incredible canvas with which to innovate, and the ‘GOAT’ series of jersey jackets is reflective of how we've been able to push the envelope creatively. As a kid who grew up watching Sanders play on Thanksgiving, this kind of collaboration is a dream come true. I can't wait for more jackets to release later this year honoring some of the game's greatest,” said Ryan Vesler, founder and CEO, HOMAGE.
Quantities are limited and demand is expected to be high. Fans must enter the HOMAGE x Starter Barry Sanders GOAT Jacket raffle to win a chance to purchase this limited edition jacket. The raffle opens Thursday, April 25th at 8am Eastern Time and closes Monday, April 29 at 5pm Eastern Time. Winners will be chosen at random on Tuesday, April 30, at which time their credit cards will be charged and the jacket will be shipped for delivery. The HOMAGE x Starter Barry Sanders GOAT Jacket is available in unisex sizes Small, Medium, Large, XL, and XXL for $425. More details at HOMAGE.com.
HOMAGE has partnered with EQL to certify this launch is Run Fair®. Run Fair® certification ensures launches are run at the highest level of integrity, blocking bots and bad actors and getting products into the hands of real fans.
