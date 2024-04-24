MDC offers free Outdoor Survival Shelter Building class May 4 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Whether camping in the wilderness or the backyard, knowing how to build simple shelters can add to the fun or perhaps help an all-season camper survive. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Outdoor Survival Shelter Building class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

This class will show participants how to construct simple shelters, such as using a tarp and rope to stay dry in a rainstorm. Instructors will cover how to use rope lashing to build pole structures. Besides hiking and camping structures, the class will cover how to build backyard teepees and forts that are fun for adults and children. Pat Whalen, MDC naturalist, will also provide other camping and hiking tips for summer outings.

This class is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46i.