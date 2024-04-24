Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,355 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free Outdoor Survival Shelter Building class May 4 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Whether camping in the wilderness or the backyard, knowing how to build simple shelters can add to the fun or perhaps help an all-season camper survive. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Outdoor Survival Shelter Building class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

This class will show participants how to construct simple shelters, such as using a tarp and rope to stay dry in a rainstorm. Instructors will cover how to use rope lashing to build pole structures. Besides hiking and camping structures, the class will cover how to build backyard teepees and forts that are fun for adults and children. Pat Whalen, MDC naturalist, will also provide other camping and hiking tips for summer outings.

This class is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46i.

You just read:

MDC offers free Outdoor Survival Shelter Building class May 4 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more