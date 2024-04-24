Environmental Markets Conference 2024: Enhancing Resilience Through Collaborative Markets For Economic & Public Benefit
Connecting mitigation, conservation, and restoration markets to foster sustained environmental outcomes and climate resiliency with economic and public benefit.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Environmental Markets Conference (EMC) 2024 is set to take place from April 29 to May 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Join us at the forefront of environmental innovation and policy at the Environmental Markets Conference, where industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders converge to explore the latest trends and opportunities in ecosystem services Nature-based Solutions and climate resiliency.
EMC 2024 promises a comprehensive schedule packed with insightful sessions and networking opportunities.
Key topics and their intersect include:
Compensatory Mitigation: Delve into the basics and advanced practices of compensatory mitigation, including mitigation and conservation banking and in-lieu fee programs.
Environmental Markets: Gain insights into environmental markets, such as carbon, water quality, biodiversity credits and species and habitat banking (voluntary, regulatory and program-driven).
Policy and Regulation: Gain insights on emerging regulatory frameworks, policy, and the role of federal and state agencies in supporting mitigation efforts.
Innovative Practices: Explore cutting-edge topics like e-DNA applications, offshore wind energy, mining, forestry and agriculture’s involvement in environmental markets.
Interactive Field Visits: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in field visits to experience real-world applications of environmental market strategies.
For More Information: www.environmentalmarketsconference.com
Credentialed Media are welcome to register at no charge, visit www.environmentalmarketsconference.com
Carlene Bahler
President & CEO, JTA, inc.
+1 703-631-8810 x2
carlene@jtainc.com
