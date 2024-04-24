Submit Release
XRI Global CEO Dr. Daniel Wilson Discusses AI Innovations for Low-resource languages in Slator Interview

Image of Daniel Wilson, CEO and Founder of XRI Global

XRI Global CEO and Founder, Daniel Wilson

CEO Daniel Wilson discusses why XRI Global's method is a revolutionary improvement upon the typical data scraping method

Our mission at XRI Global is about fostering inclusion and ensuring that every community, regardless of its size or resources, has access to the digital tools needed to thrive in a connected world."
— Daniel Wilson
— Daniel Wilson
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Wilson, Founder and CEO of XRI Global, recently appeared on SlatorPod to discuss the company's strategic initiatives in tackling the digital language divide through innovative AI technologies focused on low-resource languages.

During the enlightening SlatorPod interview, Dr. Wilson shared his unique insights derived from his background in linguistics and his research on endangered languages in the Caucasus Mountains. His academic and field experiences have profoundly shaped XRI Global’s mission to enhance digital equality by developing AI tools that cater to languages typically overlooked by conventional data-collection methods.

Under Dr. Wilson's leadership, XRI Global is committed to collecting domain-specific data and creating customized solutions that meet the diverse needs of various fields, including humanitarian and international development and government.

Quote from Dr. Daniel Wilson:
"Our mission at XRI Global is not just about advancing technology; it's about fostering inclusion and ensuring that every community, regardless of its size or resources, has access to the digital tools they need to thrive in a connected world."

About XRI Global:
XRI Global is a pioneering technology firm dedicated to bridging the language gap in digital spaces by working with communities to collect low-resource language data for machine translation. Founded by Dr. Daniel Wilson, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge technology with deep cultural understanding to deliver impactful solutions globally.

SlatorPod interview of XRI Global CEO and Founder Daniel Wilson

