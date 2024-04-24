Submit Release
May Meeting of the NH Fish and Game Commission Rescheduled

Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
April 24, 2024

Concord, NH – The upcoming meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission originally scheduled for May 21, 2024, has been rescheduled.

The commission’s next monthly meeting will take place on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com.

