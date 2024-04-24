SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – RIVN

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIVN) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 24-cv-03269, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian securities between March 1, 2023 and February 21, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



Rivian, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The Company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rivian had overstated demand for its products, as well as its ability to withstand negative, near-term macroeconomic impacts; (ii) accordingly, Rivian’s business was experiencing reduced demand and increased customer cancellations as a result of, inter alia, high interest rates; (iii) as a result, Rivian’s order bank had significantly deteriorated; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, negatively impact the Company’s anticipated earnings and vehicle production targets for 2024; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 21, 2024, Rivian announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Among other items, Rivian announced that it expected to produce 57,000 vehicles in 2024, significantly lower than analyst expectations of 80,000 vehicles. The Company further forecasted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization loss of $2.7 billion for full year 2024, compared to analyst expectations of $2.59 billion, and announced plans to cut 10% of salaried staff, citing economic uncertainty. On the subsequent earnings call to discuss these results, Rivian’s Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Robert J. Scaringe, revealed that “historically high interest rates . . . ha[ve] negatively impacted demand” and “[o]ur order bank has notably reduced overtime . . . along with the impact of cancellations due to both the macroenvironment and [various] customer factors” such as “delivery timing, location of order, monthly payments, and customer readiness.”

On this news, Rivian’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 25.6%, to close at $11.45 per share on February 22, 2024.

