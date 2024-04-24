Nourishing Innovation: Elevate Milk Supply with Momcozy’s Mobile Style™ Hands-free Breast Pump

New York, The United States, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global leader in breastfeeding solutions, empowers new moms with products that make motherhood easier. The brand has a presence in over 40 countries and is popular with moms in the US, Canada, and the UK. It’s a trusted choice for more than 3 million moms. Momcozy is committed to excellence and innovation and has scooped numerous accolades over the years, including Reddot, Best of the Bump Awards, Mom's Choice Awards, and Best for Mom.





The brand understands how important breastfeeding is for promoting growth and makes pumps with powerful suction, so moms don’t have to choose between comfort and performance. Momcozy is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of the Momcozy Mobile Style™ Hands-free Breast Pump, a ground-breaking innovation that promises a new pumping experience. Made with love and backed by research, the new pump redefines convenience and efficiency for breastfeeding mothers.

The Mobile Style™ Hands-free Breast Pump is designed to increase milk supply and is the result of over 1,000 trials and feedback from more than 1,146 mothers. It features a second-generation motor with powerful suction to ensure moms effortlessly express more milk. On a full charge, it offers 180 minutes of battery life for all-day use.

The pump mixes strength and speed for maximum comfort. Mothers can choose from 9 different suction levels to extract more milk naturally and comfortably. The pump is designed to increase milk supply by emptying the breasts frequently and completely, signaling the body to produce more milk.

The DoubleFit™ Flange makes for a snug fit, making spills a thing of the past. It is made from food-grade liquid silicone for supreme comfort and safety. The pump comes in 4 easy-to-clean pieces to save moms lots of time.

The pump has been well received by moms around the globe and scooped the gold at the Made for Moms Awards 2024. It brings confidence and comfort to every moment of the breastfeeding journey. Compact, rechargeable, and weighing only 9.7oz, it makes pumping a more natural part of the nursing process.

The Mobile Style™ Hands-free Breast Pump is built for today's fast-paced lifestyle. It’s a reliable companion that supports moms’ breastfeeding journey in any setting: at home, in the office, or during travel. The pump is easy to use and clean, portable, and designed to increase milk supply.

Pregnant and nursing moms can buy the Mobile Style™ from its product page on the Momcozy website . A pair of Mobile Style™ Hands-free Breast Pumps costs $229.99, and the brand offers a special 20% discount on the launch day, May 6. For moms who want to save more, an early bird discount is available. By spending $1 to preorder, you can get 22% off on the launch day. The early bird offer is valid from April 24 to April 30. Take advantage of the early bird discount before it expires and get the pump for less.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms' lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at www.momcozy.com.







