Tocopherol Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2,288.73 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.75%: Straits Research

The global tocopherol market’s major key players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM NV, Davos Life Science Pte Ltd, Vitae Caps SA, Advanced Organic Materials SA, BTSA, Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd. and others.

New York, United States, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tocopherol, a type of fat-soluble vitamin E active component, is well known as an antioxidant. It's a protective element that only photosynthetic organisms can produce. Long-term illnesses such as psychiatric issues, heart health, and other chronic conditions are thought to benefit from them. Furthermore, tocopherol is required for seed germination and preservation. Tocopherol levels are highest in soybean, sunflower, and almond oils. They are well-known for their ability to treat neurological conditions and lower the risk of heart disease and other chronic illnesses. The growing recognition of tocopherol's health benefits is driving the market. The growing use of tocopherols in animal feed, food and beverage, supplements, cosmetics, medicines, and other end-user industries has driven the market.

Increasing Demand for Tocopherol in Animal Feed Drives the Global Market



Animal health and immune system protection depend heavily on antioxidants. Antioxidants are added to animal feeds to improve oxidative stability and extend the shelf life of meat. As a result, tocopherol is being used more frequently in animal feed. Tocopherol must be present in sufficient quantities in animal diets to protect against malnutrition and pathogens. It helps to improve the quality of meat and eggs.

Furthermore, it regulates the oxidative stability of the animal's body, reducing bad taste and odor, particularly in beef and pork. Vitamin E, a potent antioxidant defense mechanism, is fat-soluble and incorporated into cell membranes' lipid portions. In addition, the demand for tocopherols in cattle is increasing, particularly in emerging Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Growing Adoption of Tocopherols as an Antioxidant Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The sector's growth will be aided by shifting demographic trends, rising consumer spending, and a growing desire for natural ingredients in cosmetics. The rapid growth in demand for personal grooming products and a shift in consumer focus toward anti-aging and organic solutions will drive industry statistics. Pollution, hereditary disorders, hormonal imbalances, and other factors are expected to contribute to an increase in skin and hair problems, fueling the growth of the tocopherols sector.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period. China is the world's largest exporter of vitamins, and due to strong demand from the feed and pharmaceutical industries, the local industry has recently experienced significant development. Due to ongoing R&D activities and revolutionary advancements in production technology and related equipment, the demand for vitamin E has dramatically increased, particularly for exports. Royal DSM, a global science-based corporation in nutrition, health, and sustainable living, established a joint venture with Center & Co. Inc. in China in January 2019 in response to the rising demand for vitamin E in the region.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45%, generating USD 628.84 million during the forecast period. In the North American region, the US contributes the most. Most vitamin E in American diets comes from gamma-tocopherol, which is found in vegetable oils and food products. However, surveys show that most American diets fall short of the RDA recommendations for vitamin E. As a result, the Food and Nutrition Board's Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) established the recommended intake levels for vitamin E. (FNB). Adults can take up to 1,000 mg/day (1,500 IU/day for the natural form and 1,100 IU/day for the synthetic version) with no side effects.

Europe’s tocopherols market is studied in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and the rest of Europe. Germany is Europe's most significant contributor. Consumer awareness of vitamin E's metabolic role propels the German tocopherol market. Furthermore, the market is increasing due to increased demand from the senior and nutritious food industries.

Key Highlights

The global tocopherols market was valued at USD 1,075.8 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,288.73 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on the source, the global tocopherol market is bifurcated into soybean oil, rapeseed oil, corn oil, sunflower oil, and other sources. The soyabean oil segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global tocopherol market is bifurcated into food and beverage, feed, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and cosmetics/personal care. The dietary supplements segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the projected period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period.

Market News



In July 2022, Merck KGaA- Merck revealed its plans to digitalize production and automate the world's laboratories for its Electronics business division. For the first time, Merck has implemented tried-and-true methods used in manufacturing halls, including the Industrial Internet of Things, Smart Factory, and Industry 4.0, in the laboratory setting.

Merck KGaA- Merck revealed its plans to digitalize production and automate the world's laboratories for its Electronics business division. For the first time, Merck has implemented tried-and-true methods used in manufacturing halls, including the Industrial Internet of Things, Smart Factory, and Industry 4.0, in the laboratory setting. In June 2022, Cargill, Inc- To reduce malnutrition in the B40 community and raise nutrition knowledge among Malaysians, Rise Against Hunger collaborated with Cargill, our long-term partner, over the years. Rise Against Hunger offers the know-how and presence to make a difference in these impacted communities.

Global Tocopherol Market: Segmentation

By Source

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed/Canola Oil

Corn Oil

Sunflower Oil

Other Sources

By Application

Food and Beverage

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics/Personal Care

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

